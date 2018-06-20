Experts: Coal tariffs unlikely to affect Wyoming

By Heather Richards

Casper Star-Tribune

Via Wyoming News Exchange

CASPER — China’s potential tariff s on coal are not likely to have a direct impact on Wyoming’s hopes to tap Asian markets, experts in the state say.

The potential Chinese tariff s on more than 600 U.S. products, including coal, are retaliation for the Trump administration’s announcement last week to impose 25 percent tariff s on some $50 billion of Chinese goods. The president countered with a threat Monday to find an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to tax at a rate of 10 percent.

But this latest skirmish between two economic powerhouses probably won’t hurt the number one coal-producing state in the country. Wyoming produces thermal coal — burned for electricity — which represents a tiny part of trade between the two countries.

However, Wyoming has long held onto the hope of exporting its thermal coal to Asian markets such as Taiwan, South Korea and Japan to make up for the diminishing coal outlook within the U.S.

A trade war with the largest economy in Asia may be unsettling in the short term for a number of Wyoming industries like oil and gas that fear the increase in costs — and for metallurgical coal that is currently shipped out from East Coast terminals — but it is unlikely to bear on Wyoming’s dreams of getting its Powder River Basin coal into Asian power plants, experts say.

“The bigger concern is if there could be ripple effects that could catch Japan or South Korea or Taiwan specifically,” said Jason Begger, executive director of the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority. “If China does institute tariff s, does it somewhat change the price of the market — where all of a sudden U.S. coal isn’t as attractive?”

Begger said he believes that is unlikely. A price bump would not necessarily depress interest in Wyoming coal, he said.

Despite the distance — and the cost of transport associated with it — Wyoming still represents a stable source of fuel for those countries, he said.

“One thing that we’ve seen is they are usually willing to pay somewhat of a premium to just guarantee supply,” Begger said.

Wendy Hutchinson, spokesman for Millennium Bulk Terminals in Longview, Washington, which has been fighting for years to open an export terminal that would send Western coal across the Pacific, said China simply doesn’t represent a significant buyer.

Cloud Peak Energy, a Gillette-based coal firm with three mines in the Powder River Basin, did not provide comment for this story by deadline. The company’s painful reality in the U.S., as some power plants that buy its coal have recently closed, has been offset by improving export potential.

The company is on track to export 5.5 million tons of coal to Asia this year.

That coal is expected to come from Cloud Peak’s Montana mine, Spring Creek, rather than its Wyoming operations. The economics of Spring Creek are simply better, experts agree: higher heat content and fewer miles to ports.

Though exports are a fraction of the firm’s expected 58-million-ton production for the year, they are a consistent point of optimism in the company’s quarterly report to investors.

“The overall outlook for Asian demand remains strong,” said CEO Collin Marshall in an earnings call in April.

Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead has said that between export potential and development of carbon capture technology, his state could see an eventual rebound to former coal production levels — a confidence not echoed by many analysts, even within the coal sector.

“Of course I’m looking at a crystal ball, but I think short term there is going to be a new normal,” the governor said in a June interview. “I think if we have success (with carbon capture) I think there is a really good opportunity to expand the utilization of coal. The world’s energy needs are greater every year as globally the middle class is growing.”

American exports of coal did increase by more than 60 percent in 2017, the majority increase in thermal coal exports. India for example nearly tripled its imports of steam coal last year. The country’s newest coal-fired power plants burn higher quality coal that is not available within the country. South Korea, where Wyoming would like to develop stronger export ties, imported 5.9 million short tons of thermal coal last year, up from 1.3 million short tons in 2016, according the Energy Information Administration.

Still, U.S. coal is not at the top of the list of swing producers for foreign countries, said Rob Godby, director of the University of Wyoming’s Center for Energy Economics and Public Policy.

A storm in Australia or rail disruptions can boost the U.S.’s rank, but that is usually short-term demand that dissipates.

It’s simply cheaper to get coal elsewhere, he said. China has been reducing imports anyway, closing power plants near coastal cities due to poor air quality and still trying to maintain a very large coal industry within its borders, Godby said.

“They are basically facing the same coal layoff problem that the U.S. is facing only on steroids,” he said. “Where we have thousands of workers in coal, they have millions of workers in coal.”

As the China-U.S. trade battle moves forward in loud bursts, Godby and others are not expecting a direct impact to Wyoming’s seaborne coal dreams.

“Long story short, probably doesn’t make a difference,” Godby said. “It takes one place off the table.”