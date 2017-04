Eastern Wyoming College will hold an advising and registration day on Wednesday, May 3, at the Newcastle Outreach office at 116 Casper Avenue. Mike Durfee, Outreach Coordinator, will be at the Newcastle Outreach office from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to advise students for the upcoming Fall 2017 semester. For more information or to make an appointment, call the EWC Newcastle Outreach office at 307.746.3603.