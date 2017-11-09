Eva Mae Fresorger November 29, 1926-October 30, 2017

Funeral service for Eva Mae Fresorger was held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 3, 2017 at Walker Funeral Home with Chaplain Gordon Harper officiating; interment followed at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.

Eva Mae Fresorger age 90 passed away on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Campbell County Memorial Hospital. Eva Mae (Croxton) Fresorger was born on November 29, 1926 to Loyde and Bernice Croxton on the family’s homestead near Thornton, WY between Upton and Moorcroft.

Eva Mae attended school in Upton, WY and graduated from Upton High School in 1943 at the age of 16. She started teaching school in a one room country school in Weston County, after attending University of Wyoming summer classes after her high school graduation. Eva Mae taught in the country school for two years. She was employed with Upton School System until 1966; teaching fifth grade and also was the high school volleyball coach. She went on to teach in Gillette in the Jr. High English Department, until retiring after 43 years of teaching in 1986.

Eva Mae married Raymond Reub in 1945. The couple had three sons; Lavern, Marvin, and Lenard. Raymond passed away in 1960. Eva married Keith Chittim in 1966, the couple was married until Keith’s passing. She married Charles Fresorger in July of 1975.

VFW Auxiliary was very important in Eva Mae’s life from the time of her brother’s death in WWII through the 1990’s. Eva held nearly all local (Gillette and Upton) and state office posts including Wyoming State President and also held National Office Posts to the level of National Council of Administration. She and her husband Charlie shared many VFW friends and associates; locally, statewide and nationally. Eva Mae was also active in Eastern Star and PEO.

In their retirement, Eva Mae and Charlie enjoyed travelling with her sisters and their husbands. Wintering in Florida and their home in Arizona; and many RVing trips around the country. Eva Mae truly loved teaching. Even in her later years her conversations often centered on the discussion of school years, and the pleasure of hearing of career and family success by her former students.

Eva Mae is survived by her husband, Charles Fresorger of Gillette; sons, Marvin (Rise) Reub of Olathe, KS, Lenard Reub of Gillette, WY; granddaughters, Irene Reub of Rapid City, SD, Tonya Reub of Denver, CO, and Amanda Staffa of Olathe, KS; stepdaughters, Terri (Mel) Keffer of Buffalo, WY, Vicki of Nebraska; stepson, Kevin Fresorger of Gillette, WY; and many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Loyde and Bernice Croxton; brother, Leon Croxton; sisters, Norma June Watt and Darlene O’Banion; husbands, Raymond Reub and Keith Chittim.

The family requests that memorials be made in Eva Mae's name to Department of Wyoming VFW Auxiliary Scholarship Fund, Sandy Slaymaker Attn: VFW Auxiliary 705 Rawhide Road, Evansville, WY 82636.