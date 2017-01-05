Engineering our empire: Bob Hartley

Alexis Barker
NLJ Reporter
Engineer Bob Hartley retired at the end of 2016 after being employed by the City of Newcastle for the past 18 years, and city officials say residents will benefit from the projects completed under his watch for decades to come.
“It has been an exceptionally good arrangement for the city. Bob has been responsible for hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants and loans for the city over the years. Virtually all major projects that we have done— whether water, sewer or streets— have been with his hands in it or on it,” declared City Clerk Greg James, who served as Newcastle’s mayor over much of Hartley’s tenure as City Engineer.
“I would have liked to have done more. You always want to do more,” Hartley reasoned before joking that he hopes he gave the city their money’s worth. He said he believes that is almost certainly true when it comes to the improvements that have been made to Newcastle’s water system.