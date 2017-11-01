Ending on a good note

The Dogie Dome was hopping last Friday and Saturday as Newcastle hosted the 3A East Regional Tournament. The Lady Dogies were hoping a little home court advantage would help them out, as they were locked into what was arguably the toughest side of the bracket, but luck was not enough to get them by some tough competition— all of whom ended up among the tournament’s final four.

Though their season ended in the loser-out game on Saturday morning, the Lady Dogies have nothing to hang their heads about, as they played perhaps the best match of their season in that final contest.