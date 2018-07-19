Encore Green looks to reuse oilfield water in Wyoming

By Chrissy Suttles

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Via Wyoming News Exchange

CHEYENNE – A former rodeo clown and energy industry consultant has kick-started a statewide effort to put oilfield wastewater to use in Wyoming.

Through his company, Encore Green, and in conjunction with the national Beneficial Use Water Alliance, Marvin Nash hopes to use industry-specific technology to repurpose the long-evaporated remnants of water used in oil extraction.

Last year, Nash and his wife self-funded the effort, depleting their life savings to invest in the technology and research necessary for such an endeavor.

Nash’s interest in oilfield water came from his time working as a consultant for EOG Resources, one of the largest oil and gas firms in Wyoming.

“I spent a year and a half studying water laws, beneficial use state laws and how to connect all of the dots,” said Nash, Encore Green’s general manager. “All of the oil and gas companies were getting kind of beat up because the technology to repurpose water was owned, for the most part, by big private equity firms, hoping the environmental agencies would pressure companies to pay them more for it.”

Beneficial Use Water Alliance is a national company working to establish innovative ways to repurpose secondhand water – with a strong emphasis on Wyoming agriculture.

“Wyoming is a semi-arid place, and every rancher and farmer could use more water,” BUWA Executive Director Jeff Holder said. “The oil industry is producing gallons and gallons of byproduct water.”

Wyoming’s oil and gas companies produced 3.6 billion barrels of water from 2015 to 2016.

That water is typically disposed of by injecting it back into the ground or filling disposal ponds.

“We have a group over here that really needs water and a group over there that needs to get rid of water,” Holder said. “Why can’t we figure out how to stand in the middle and make a marriage of everyone involved?”

The groups now have the approval of various regulatory agencies and conservation groups following a pilot test last month.

The process includes testing the water and soil for proper use, pumping the water into a thermal unit with flash points and readying it for application.

“The number of these huge evaporations ponds will drop significantly and, just by taking this byproduct water, the ripple effect is that farmers can grow different things, have more herds and not have to worry so much about droughts.”

Holder and Nash had to clear a number of hurdles to perform the pilot – operators in the state already have a system of water disposal, and many are skeptical of change.

“About a month ago, we did a pilot test on a rancher’s land, and it was very successful,” Holder said.

“We got it signed off on by everyone, including the Department of Environ-mental Quality, and that was a proof of concept. We really can take this water and put it into beneficial use.”

Nash said as the company continues to grow, he plans to maintain a “mobility component” to serve Wyoming ranchers first.

“We can work with ranchers who have six or eight wells when a lot of the other companies have scaled up,” Nash said. “You can have mobility and access for local farmers.”