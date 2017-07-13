Employee raises part of county budget

For the past few months, the Weston County Commissioners have been meeting to discuss the upcoming budget slated for approval on July 17. Throughout those sessions commissioners made important decisions on where to allocate the available funds within the county, and the final meeting on July 5 was no different.

It was at that time that the commissioners came to the consensus that raises for all county employees should be included within the Fiscal Year 2018 budget. County employees have not received an across the board wage increase in three years, and after considerable discussion, the commissioners agreed that now was the time to implement one.