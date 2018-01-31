Elk Mountain embraces wrestling team

KateLynn Slaamot

for NLJ

The Elk Mountain AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) Wrestling Club is in its second year of operation and welcomes athletes ranging in age from 5-14 this year. The club gives kids who attend the Elk Mountain country school the opportunity to be involved in the sport of wrestling, and 12 kids are participating in it this year.

In this club, wrestlers have the chance to compete. The tournaments start in the first weekend of January and occur every weekend up until March 24, which is the State Tournament. Last year, the club boasted two state qualifiers, and both of them were girls.

This year has gone very well thus far, according to Misty Martinez, who is involved with the club and has been for the two years that it has been in operation.