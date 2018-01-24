March 20, 1934–Jan. 22, 2018

Elizabeth “Jane” Mooney, of Newcastle, Wyo., died Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Sundance, Wyo., of natural causes.

She was born to John Ralph Hudson and Bertha Edith Bryant Hudson on March 20, 1934, in Charleston, W. Va. She grew up there in a small house with a large family on the bank of Davis Creek.

Her brother, Ralph, introduced her to Edgar Lee Freeman, an army buddy of his, and they were soon married. They lived in West Virginia for a short time, but soon moved to Keeline, Wyo., then to Casper, and finally to Newcastle, in 1969. They had four children. They were married until Lee was killed in an accident, in 1983.

Later, she married Leon Mahoney, and after he passed she married Bill Mooney of Charleston, W. Va. He has also passed.

Jane worked as a cook at the Weston County Memorial Hospital and the Weston County Manor for many years. In fact, cooking was a passion of hers. She could enjoy reading cook books, and had a very large collection at one time. Her chicken and dumplings would make your mouth water just thinking about them.

Jane was also a very good artist. Her friends used to come to her to have pictures painted of them. The pictures were done in the styles of the pictures found in Old West saloons. Her artistic side moved to embroidery.

Jane is survived by her three sons, Clayton Freeman of Denver, Colo., Mike Freeman of Upton, Wyo., and Raymond Freeman of Greensboro, N.C.; as well as seven grandchildren (Zachary Rawhouser, Joshua Rawhouser, Eric Freeman, Trina Freeman, Brandon Oliver, Jesse Freeman, and Kimberly Freeman); and many great-grandchildren.

Jane was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer Freeman, and daughter, Bertha Althea Rawhouser.

Jane will be buried in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newcastle. It will be a graveside service.