EIGHT VIE FOR SECRETARY OF STATE APPOINTMENT

(February 22, 2018, Cheyenne) Eight people have submitted applications to fill Wyoming’s vacant Secretary of State position. Wyoming Republican Party Chairman W. Frank Eathorne said, “In accordance with Wyoming Statute §22-18-111, the State Central Committee will select three persons to fill the vacancy. Governor Matt Mead will appoint of one of the three persons to become Wyoming’s next Secretary of State.”

The applicants are Pete Illoway from Cheyenne, Darin Smith from Cheyenne, Ed Buchanan from Torrington, Richard George from Powell, Max Maxfield from Cheyenne, Cynthia Cloud from Cody, Robert Elwell from Cheyenne, and Nina Webber from Thermopolis.

The State Central Committee will meet on February 24, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Little America in Cheyenne to consider the applications. Applicants will have the opportunity to address the group and answer questions. The meeting is open to the public.