Eclipse event will be held downtown

Water fights, walking tours and live music on tap for the big day

The upcoming August 21 solar eclipse and the ability to see it in almost totality throughout the state of Wyoming has sparked a number of events that are popping up in different towns and cities.

Newcastle will be no different after it was announced Monday that the News Letter Journal will host an eclipse event on Main Street in Newcastle— and it will be advertised as also offering the biggest water fight in the Black Hills.

News Letter Journal Publisher Bob Bonnar presented the plan to the Newcastle City Council on July 17 where he received approval for the closure of one block of Main Street and the relaxation of the open container ordinance for a 12 block area centered on the community’s downtown district.