Easter tidings for Meathead and the editor of NLJ

Dear Editor,

Readers are disappointed, insulted and angered you did not print my ‘Control Syndrome’ letter submitted February 1, 2018. It briefly pointed out our nation’s problem and spiritual solution.

Regular as clockwork you print Jerry Baird’s socialist/Marxist letters without any editing, shortening or censoring. Proof of this, is a three-year running flood of diabolical garbage bias printed in your paper from this brainwashed fool.

The fact that you agree with his biased view is in your enabling him by printing every word of his constant anti-Christian dialogue.

You have accepted the reprobate mind, that Paul spoke of in Romans 1:28. You, Baird and your paper have nowhere else to go but down and out. Man-made solutions have no comparison with the mind of God.

To know the mind of God is to study the Word of God – the Bible. Secular Humanists separate church and state, with the idea our Constitution speaks of this— separation. The idea purveyed in our Constitution was that one separate Christian denomination would not prevail over our government; like Catholic, Baptist, Lutheran, etc. Constitutional reformers turned the original intent, explained in the last paragraph, on it’s head. They interpreted all religious beliefs to have equal footing, whether Moslem, Jew, Christian, Buddist, etc.— which causes acceptance of multiculturalism to destroy Christianity. Aliens keep their culture and religion without having to assimilate into ours. Multiculturalism has destroyed all civilizations that have existed prior to ours as multiple cultural clashes occur until the original culture immigrated to is destroyed and becomes a mongrelized mix.

God will not allow this ‘now’ plan to happen. Mystery Babylon is being revealed and is going to fall. This is discussed in Daniel 2:34-35. This is known as the Stone Kingdom of Jesus and His servants that end the ‘now.’

Baird has said, “Trump needs to be hauled out of the White House.” Actor Rob Reiner, famous as ‘Meat Head’ in the sitcom, “All In The Family,” said: “The GOP is frightened to death of the browning of America. They will lose this last big battle of the Civil War. Diversity is our strength.”

Wrong. Baird, Bonnar, Reiner and those working against Trump and his followers will not succeed: “…no place was found for them: and the stone that smote the image became a great mountain and filled the whole earth.”

—Terry Elliott