Earning their keep

By KateLynn Slaamot

for NLJ

Rodeo team members sell their sweat at annual Slave Auction

Many auctions take place in and around Newcastle, but members of the Newcastle Rodeo Club get to partake in a unique fundraiser auction each year. The club has been in operation for several years, and last month hosted the sixth year of its annual “slave auction” fundraiser.

During this fundraiser, club members introduce themselves to spectators, sometimes adding humor, said Emily Hartinger, an adviser with the club for all six of those years.

Members of the club, which include high schoolers and middle schoolers, are auctioned to the highest bidder for a day of work. According to a couple of seniors attending Newcastle High School, this is quite the experience.