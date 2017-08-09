Dustin L. Keil

April 2, 1980-August 1, 2017

Dustin L. Keil, age 37 of Norwich, Connecticut and formerly Newcastle WY, died from injuries suffered in a tragic accident on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 in Norwich, CT.

The funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 11th, 2017 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche with Pastors Jim Harmon and Tim Tromble officiating. Visitation will take place 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday with burial in Pine Slope Cemetery, in Belle Fourche.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Dustin Levi Keil was born April 2, 1980 in Gillette, Wyoming. He was the son of Michael and LindaJo (Lewis) Keil. In 1981, Dustin moved with his family to Houston, TX where the family lived for a short time. Later that year, the family moved to Newcastle, WY where they lived until 1993 when they moved to Gillette. From 1996 to 1998, the family lived in Jamaica. Their time as missionaries in Montego Bay with Christ for the Nations Bible College was a cultural experience that was significant in Dusty’s life. He had a great zeal for all the people from many nations and a great love for God, expressed through his trombone playing, and vocal solos. He had a beautiful voice. In 1999 Dusty graduated from the Gillette Christian Center School in. Following his high school graduation, Dusty moved with his parents to Sheridan, WY where he attended college for a short time. Later he moved to Billings, MT in 2003 where he worked at area nursing homes as a Certified Nursing Assistant. For the past several years, he has lived in Connecticut where he continued working as a CNA.

Dustin, “Dusty”, as he was called was a very happy and extremely jovial man, everyone who knew him loved his cheerfulness. He could make anyone laugh. Dusty had compassion for others and deeply cared about his co-workers and friends. He will be greatly missed by those in Wyoming, South Dakota, Montana and Connecticut.

Dusty will be remembered for being a happy and upbeat person. Ever since he was a baby, Dusty was happy and smiley. He loved music and movies. He had a vast knowledge of music and movie trivia because he loved them. Dusty will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

Dusty is survived by his parents, Mike and LindaJo Keil of Newcastle; sister, Gina Lax (and fiancé Dan Dahl) of Rapid City; niece, Sharla Lax of Newcastle; nephew, Jesse Lax of Gillette WY; grandmother, Kathleen Keil of Belle Fourche; special uncles, Joe Keil of Belle Fourche, Pat Keil of Belle Fourche, Kevin (Debbie) Deschamps of Newell; special aunts, Dorothy “Dolly” (Augie) Lopez of Broomfield CO, Paulette (Deschamps) Tammi of Spearfish, Kathy (Keil) Webb of Rapid City; special cousin who was like a sister, Amy Webb of Rapid City; and special friend, Philip Green of Norwich CT. He is also survived by other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Effie Deschamps; and paternal grandfather, Dave Keil.

Friends may leave written condolences and view his video tribute at: www.funeralhomeofthenorthernhills.com