Driskill seeks water solution

By Patrick Filbin and Jonathan Gallardo

Gillette News Record

Via Wyoming News Exchange

GILLETTE — A state senator wants to meet with the city of Gillette and put to rest the escalating drama surrounding the Regional Water Supply project.

State Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, represents parts of Campbell, Crook and Weston counties and is proposing a new compromise he believes will provide some water to Crook County residents without burdening the city of Gillette.

It would allow for only six taps in Crook County at the start, and each tap would be allowed up to 960,000 gallons per year for livestock. These six would connect to the existing 8-inch line that is already in the ground, Driskill said.

The plan also would allow up to 190 more taps that would mirror the tap of a Gillette resident in use, fees and rates. There would be a limit of 480,000 gallons per year, and water could only be used for domestic purposes and cost $3.95 per 1,000 gallons. However, these taps would not receive water until the well field is online, Driskill said.

Crook County could join the regional water system by paying a special use tax for the same number of months that Campbell County paid its tax for the Madison pipeline, the main component of the overall water project. Just like the one in Gillette, this tax would have to be approved by Crook County voters.

Driskill also would try to secure money for a 3 million-gallon storage facility, at no cost to Gillette, as well as a right of way for a pipeline to discharge water from lines and wells.

In August, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality was notified about quantity and quality issues of two existing and two deeper, private domestic wells 18 miles northeast of Moorcroft.

According to a city report, several people from Crook County contacted the DEQ and enlisted help from Driskill “to sponsor a baseless claim that the acid fracking of wells 11 and 12 was the cause of the diminished water quality in several private wells in Crook County.”

The new Madison pipeline project includes five water wells that are all in Crook County. Wells 11 and 12 were scheduled to be online this summer and wells 13, 14 and 15 were optimistically scheduled for next year.

In November, several people from Crook County sent a letter to the DEQ, the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office, the Wyoming Water Development Commission and the Wyoming State Land and Investment Board requesting the Madison project be shut down.

Specifically, the landowners didn’t want any more water being dumped on their property, referring to water discharge after acidizing cleanup, pump testing and other discharge activities.

On Dec. 1, the DEQ granted the request and halted the project, meaning that the progress on wells 11 and 12, which would have given the city an additional 4 million gallons per day this summer, was stopped indefinitely.

During this year’s legislative session, Driskill proposed an amendment to the 2018 Omnibus Water Bill that said the state would give Gillette about $4.5 million for continued work on the Gillette Regional Water Supply project, as long as the city provides water to up to 200 residents in Crook County who could use it for domestic and agricultural purposes.

He said he did that to get the city’s attention, hoping that it would lead to a solution. Instead, the city decided to walk away from the $4.5 million because it believed the amendment was unfair to Gillette residents.

Driskill met with Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King, City Administrator Patrick Davidson and Councilman Robin Kuntz, along with others, after a July 3 City Council meeting.

Driskill said they met for more than two hours.

Throughout the meeting, Driskill said he had the sense that Davidson had not been upfront with Carter-King and the rest of the council about what Driskill had proposed.

On Thursday, Davidson and Carter-King said they have looked over Driskill’s six-point compromise, but still have issues with it.

One thing Carter-King continually refers to is the lack of water Gillette has to give to Crook County.

“Even if we did agree to something about giving Crook County water, we don’t have the water ourselves,” she said. “Before we get the water I don’t think we can do anything for those residents.”

Kuntz has a similar position.

“I would like for us to wait until all the wells are up,” he said.

Wells 11 and 12 were supposed to be ready to serve Gillette and regional water customers this summer. Wells 13, 14 and 15 have been slated to be ready about a year after wells 11 and 12.

Davidson also said that if the six taps were granted for use for livestock, that would still go against the original Madison agreement and the omnibus water bill.

Driskill said the omnibus water bill has been amended at least seven times already. Allowing a handful of people to use water for livestock would require another legislative amendment.

Davidson called a few of Driskill’s points “out of (Driskill’s) wheelhouse,” because although “support he can provide, a solution he can’t.”

What Davidson meant is that Driskill would need support from the Legislature, the Select Water Committee, Crook County Commissioners and other groups to make his ideas a reality.

As one lone senator, he can’t do that on his own. Davidson said Driskill said he knows this.

His plan is to have a working bill be introduced during the Select Water Committee meeting in Gillette in mid-August.

“It’ll be a committee bill that is amended and worked on by the committee,” Driskill said. “You’ve got some pretty strong-willed representatives and senators plus water people, but a bill will come out.”

“We will always be open to look at solutions to the amendment that we had so many problems with,” Carter-King said. “It’s awfully tough for us to talk about water and giving it away when we don’t have it.”

“I’m not saying it can’t happen,” Kuntz added about providing some Crook County residents with water. “But a lot has to happen beforehand.”

Driskill said he wants to sit down with the city and sort this whole thing out, and the sooner it gets done, the better.

“Time’s not anybody’s friend right now,” he said. “The longer this goes, the deeper it festers, the tougher it gets.”