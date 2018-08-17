Driskill pushes for regional water systems

By Jonathan Gallardo

Gillette News Record

Via Wyoming News Exchange

GILLETTE — When it comes to providing Wyoming with water, regional systems are the way to go, now and in the future, said state Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower.

The Wyoming Water Development Commission and the Select Water Committee were in Gillette on Wednesday for the first day of a three-day joint workshop. They discussed the design and construction of a new well and a storage tank in Pine Haven. The project’s total budget is about $3.7 million, and when complete, the well will be able to pump 350 gallons a minute.

Meanwhile, Driskill said one of Gillette’s wells on the Madison Pipeline costs about $5 million to build and can pump 1,400 gallons per minute.

“It’s a model for the state,” he said of the Gillette Regional Water Supply Project. “Why aren’t we looking at making other people be a part of the system?”

“Gillette is phenomenally efficient” with its wells, he said, adding that as stewards of the taxpayers’ money, legislators should look at funding more regional water systems. He said it would make sense to develop more of them and link towns and their wells up to the same transmission line instead of having individual wells scattered around the state.

“Why should we keep spending huge amounts of money for less amounts of water?” he asked, comparing it to using six small trucks to make a delivery instead of one big truck.

Driskill said this isn’t something that can be done in the near future, but it’s a long-term solution. For now, he doesn’t know if the city of Gillette would be OK with more tie-ins to its regional system.

“One thing everybody’s got misconstrued with me is I’m opposed to the project,” Driskill said. “I absolutely am not. What I’m opposed to is them (the city) not willing to allow more partners to join in.”