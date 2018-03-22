March 15, 1949–March 5, 2018

Dr. Richard Gene Carr, age 68, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on March 5, 2018. Richard was born to Robert and Darlene (Watson) Carr on March 15, 1949, in Hot Springs, S.D.

Richard graduated from the Ohio State University, College of Dentistry, and is retired after more than 35 years in dental practice in Marion. Richard was a member of the Knights of Columbus (Council 5253) and a member of the Columbus African Violet Society.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Nancy (Rich) Carr; children, Laura (Michael) Littlejohn, Jason (Amanda) Carr, Christopher (Carolyn Granade) Carr, Daniel (Nicole) Carr; grandchildren, Wyatt, Sydney, Myka, Madison, Olivia, Emily, Andrew, Conner; mother, Darlene; brothers, Alvin Carr, Gerry (Paula) Carr of Newcastle, Wyoming; and many nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Robert.

A visitation was held on March 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pfeifer Funeral Home, 7915 E. Main, Reynoldsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial followed on Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 S. Waggoner Road, Reynoldsburg. Burial is in Holy Cross Cemetery, Pataskala.

Donation may be made in Richard’s memory to the St. Pius X Capital Campaign (membership.faithdirect.net/givenow). Online condolences available at pfeiferfuneral.com.