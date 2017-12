The Dogies are rolling into Christmas break undefeated after cleaning up at the annual Stateline Shootout last Thursday through Saturday. From the opening tip against Sundance to the final buzzer against Belle Fourche, head coach Allen Von Eye’s crew gave fans their money’s worth when it came to exciting, high speed hoops on their way to filling up the W column.

“Offensively, these guys are really exciting to watch,” Von Eye grinned. “They get out and run, and can put up points!”