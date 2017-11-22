Dogies round up post-season honors

After a great football season that ended just a little short of their goal, the Newcastle Dogies raked in several post-season awards. Players received the nod from coaches across the conference and the state for All-Conference and All-State honors, as well as from the Casper Star Tribune in their annual selection of the Super 25 from across the state.

“The post-season was good for us,” head coach Matt Conzelman smiled. “We had seven guys named to All-Conference, three to All-State, and one to 2nd Team All-State. It was also great to have a Dogie named to the 1st Team Super 25, because we haven’t had that happen since 1998, when Cody Hostetter made the list.”