Dogies perfect in quadrant

The Dome was rocking last Saturday evening as the Dogies battled against the Bearcats of Douglas, and battle they did. The two teams gave their fans 32 minutes of fast paced, in-your-face basketball excitement that continued until the final buzzer.

While the Dogies entered the contest with only two losses on the season, at 2-7, the Bearcats’ record belied their abilities.

“We knew going in that this would not be a pushover game, and that their record is not indicative of the team they are,” Dogie Coach Allen Von Eye declared. “They’ve played a lot of 4A and a heavy 3A schedule so far, and early in the season they were very inexperienced. They are also extremely well coached, and had all week to prepare only for us.”