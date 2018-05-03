Dogies grab first win of the season

The Dogies picked up their first win of the season with a close 3-2 overtime victory against the Scottsbluff Bearcats’ junior varsity team last Tuesday at Schoonmaker Field, but followed that up with a 0-6 loss against the Outlaws in a rematch in Rawlins on Saturday.

“It was great to get a win at home and I thought we played very well,” head coach Josh Peterson grinned. “It was exciting that we were able to push the game into overtime, and then come out on top.”

The Dogies got on the board first, scoring a goal about 15 minutes into the first half of play. Junior Kyle “Scrappy” Haslam put a good pass over the top of the Bearcat defense and sophomore Jacob Rhoades was able to get to it and send a nice shot into the far post.