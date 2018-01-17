Dogie trifecta go undefeated

he Newcastle/Upton Wrestling squad had a busy— but good— week of competition. They hosted Glenrock on Tuesday and the Newcastle Invitational on Friday before travelling to Torrington for the Blazer Duals Tournament on Saturday. That made for a lot of matches, but a trio of Dogie seniors rolled to victory every time they stepped on the mat.

The Dogies began the week by defeating the 2A Herders, 48-35, with six of the eight individual wins resulting from pins.

“I was pleased with the Glenrock dual here because we won some of the big matches we needed to win,” head coach Lee McCoy nodded. “Glenrock wasn’t at full strength as they left a few of their studs at home, but honestly I don’t know how much difference that would have made in the outcome.”