Dogie robotics team in action this week

The Newcastle STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Lego Robotics Club is preparing for their annual competition in Casper on Dec. 1 and 2, and the group’s coordinator, LeAnne Watson, is excited to show off the genius of the Newcastle Lego Robotics team.

She explained that members of the club get to build and program their own robots, and for the competition the students complete challenges with the robots they’ve created. The entire team is required to work on the “board” used for the competition together, and they will be judged in a number of different categories when they go to Casper to compete.