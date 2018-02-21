Dogie men lose in double OT

For the second week in a row the Dogies faced adversity on the road, this time as they traveled to Douglas to take on the Bearcats. Early foul trouble and an opponent who shot the lights out resulted in an epic battle, as the two squads slugged it out through double overtime. In the end though, the Converse County squad was able to prevail, handing the Dogies their second consecutive loss 70-76.

“It was a heck of a ballgame, especially for the fans, and it kept you on the edge of your seat,” head coach Allen Von Eye admitted. “We always know we’re going to get everybody’s best, and Douglas played the best game of their season in my opinion.”

Despite being the worst shooting team statistically in all of 3A, the Bearcats made shots when it counted, especially in the second half. That’s when they were able to pull ahead to a 10 point lead before the Dogies began to chip away and even it out at the end of regulation.