Dogie men end season play on a high note

With the number one seed for Regionals wrapped up, the Dogies headed into their final regular season contests with the goal of getting back on their winning track. Adversity denied the squad a win over the Warriors of Worland on Friday, but in Saturday’s contest against the Thermopolis Bobcats, Newcastle seemed to find their rhythm once again.

“This weekend was huge for us because we were not only seeing these teams for the first time this season, but we also needed to get the guys back in the mindset of how they play their game,” head coach Allen Von Eye nodded. “We needed to relax and find our flow, and just get back to where we were mentally.”

Unfortunately the Dogies struggled early on Friday night, missing several shots that usually fall for the team while the Warriors couldn’t seem to miss.