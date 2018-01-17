Dogie men earn weekend split

The Dogies had a big 3A East weekend on the road as they traveled to Buffalo on Friday to take on the number one ranked Bison, then turned around and headed to Wheatland on Saturday for an East Quadrant contest against the Bulldogs. Though the squad split on the weekend, they won when it mattered most.

A sluggish start, coupled with a dismal shooting percentage, set the stage for Friday’s 18 point loss. However, for three quarters of play, the Dogies went toe-to-toe with their Johnson County foe.

“We struggled to shoot on Friday, but a lot of that was by our own design,” head coach Allen Von Eye began. “We missed a lot of bunnies and a lot of interior shots, as well as some open shots from the perimeter. We had some good looks and some good kick outs, but part of it was that I think we pressed a little too much.”