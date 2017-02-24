Dogie duo performs in All-State Choir

Two Newcastle students, senior Colin Heaton and sophomore Brady Wilkes, were selected for All-State Choir this year. Far from simply honoring talented musicians from across the state, All-State seeks to benefit students by offering them the opportunity to work under prominent directors to nurture their skills.

Heaton, a bass, and Wilkes, a tenor, are both leaders in their sections and are no strangers to the honorary choir, as they were making their second trip. The three day workshop was held in Cody this year, and was capped off with a concert.

Heaton and Wilkes told the News Letter Journal that they prepared for the tryout by spending countless hours rehearsing before and after school with choir director Jan Ellis, as well as practicing at home with a CD including accompanist music. They and students from around the region converged upon Gillette to audition— a high intensity activity as competitors in choir, band, and orchestra are all evaluated individually.