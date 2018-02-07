Dogie alumnus turns 100 this week

Margaret “Jerry” Ricketts Warren, a Newcastle High School graduate with the class of 1935, turns 100 on Feb. 8. The daughter of an oil man, Warren moved around often in her youth — 22 times to be exact — and one of those moves landed her in Newcastle for her senior year of high school. After her year in Newcastle, Warren settled down as an adult in Plains, Texas, and has lived in the same home there for most of her life. The News Letter Journal chatted with Warren about her experience in Newcastle in 1935.

“All of the boys loved me, and all of the girls hated me,” Warren said definitively, much to the amusement of several loved ones sitting in on the interview.

While Warren’s family said that she was hesitant about moving to small-town Wyoming, she has always talked about what a wonderful experience she had living here. Warren has fond memories of the skating rink in Osage that the kids traveled from Newcastle to enjoy. She even kept in touch with lifelong friends made in Newcastle, including Joe Toth, Sandy Kirkwood, and several others.