Do your part: Recycle on Hazardous Waste Day

The Weston County Natural Resource District (WCNRD) will host the 12th annual Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, September 9, in the Shopko parking lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year, the department added a minor cost to participate in the event of either four canned goods or five dollars per vehicle. Canned goods will be donated to the local food bank.

Hazardous Waste Day is made possible by the staff and board members of the WCNRD, whose efforts revolve around serving the people of Weston County and protecting the rights of landowners. On Hazardous Waste Day and throughout the year, the department hopes that the public will do their part in the community by disposing of waste in a safe and responsible manner.