DIXIE LEE HAWKI

Oct. 1931–March 2018

Dixie was born in Oberlin, Kan., to Ruby & Alvin LunKenheimer, one of four children. She grew up in Rexford, Kan.

Following graduation from Rexford High School in 1949, Dixie worked in Topeka as a telephone operator until she moved back to Rexford to work in the family café for two years. She met Ed by winning the flip of a coin, and they later married in 1955. They lived in Colby, Kan., and had four daughters before moving to Deadwood, S.D., where Ed and Dixie owned the PaHaSoPo cabins and campground. Here they had two more children. Ed and Dixie moved their family to Osage, Wyo., in 1965 and had one more child. Dixie worked in the Kitty Moats lunchroom for 19 years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, painting and many other crafts. After all the kids had left home, Ed and Dixie enjoyed traveling.

Dixie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ed; their children, Rebecca (Pete) Donnell of Shelton, Wash., son-in-law Dick Schneider of Mesa, Ariz., Beverly (Andy) Mitich of Riverton, Wyo., Joyce (Jim) Buchanan of Newcastle, Wyo., Loyde (Barbara) of Two Rivers, Wisc., and Dennis (Joan) of Ann Arbor, Mich.; grandchildren, Chrissy, Amber, Matthew (Marcy), Tim, Jamie (Angel), Kara, Sean, Justin, Jeremy, Jennifer (Austin), Jimmy, Jessica, Natalie, Drew, Jody and Garret; and great-grandchildren, Arendra, Joshua, Finn, Emilie, Anden, Addison, Lily and Summer. She is also survived by her brother, Larry (Priscilla) of Derby, Kan.; her sister, Shirley (Joe) Woods of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.

Dixie was proceeded in death by daughters, Sherry Smith and Linda Schneider; grandchildren, Joshua Smith and James Mitich; and great-granddaughters, Alice and Maybelle.

Services will be held Friday, March 16, at 10 a.m. at Worden Funeral Directors. Internment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Upton. Lunch will follow at the Kitty Moats building in Osage.

Memorials will be given to the Osage Bible Church and can be sent to P.O. Box 67, Osage, WY 82723.