Diving right in

Last season, the Dogie Swim team was full of young swimmers who are returning to the pool this year. They are still young, but far more experienced and motivated to reach their potential, and head coach Doug Scribner is liking what he’s seeing.

“We have a pretty big group of juniors who have come up, and I’m happy with the first few days of practice,” he nodded. “We’re a little bit bigger, and I think we’ll be stronger overall because they’re starting to figure out how to step it up and push themselves to be competitive.”

The only loss the team suffered was a big one, with their top swimmer relocating. However, Scriber noted that the defection may end up having a positive impact on the team.