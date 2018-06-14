Discovering where creation and evolution collide

By KateLynn Slaamot

The Hanson Research Station on the Hanson Ranch outside of Newcastle is hosting yet another “Dino Dig” open house on June 17 from 1-4:30 p.m.

Each June, a team of people come out to excavate dinosaur bones and fossils, embarking on a mission to delve into science from a biblical viewpoint and to discover dinosaur bones. The area is one of the biggest deposits of dinosaur bones in the world, and on Father’s Day, the public gets to see some of what goes on there. People can sit in on a presentation and then walk down to an excavation site to see for themselves the many bones and fossils that the team finds.

Many years I have gone to the Hanson Research Station for the open house to learn about and explore some of the many things that they do there. I’ve listened in on the fascinating presentation about fossils and about the enormity of the potential fossils buried there. I’ve also held in my own two hands the fragile bone fragments of animals long extinct. Once, several years ago, I was even able to get a picture with the femur bone of a large dinosaur, which was about as tall as me at the time.

Although the educational presentation and the opportunity to see firsthand the history of this earth is enjoyable, for me it’s even more important than that. I’ve always been fascinated with things like this and have been deeply interested in learning about all of the undebatable proof of the biblical account of Creation. The station is able to reveal to people the worthwhile claims of creation scientists, providing evidence of a young earth, as well as of a single catastrophic event that laid the groundwork for the fossils that are now there. The fossil record, which provides so much scientific information about times that have long since passed, gives me assurance that this beautiful earth that we live in was created by my Lord in six days.

For instance, in an article on “Answers in Genesis” called “Mapping Out the Truth,” which was written about the station in 2010, the author gives a direct quote from Dr. Art Chadwick, who plays an important role in the station. The quote reads, “The vertebrate deposit is in a relatively homogenous mudstone, not river sand. The disposition of the bones in the mudstone requires that the mud and bones were deposited together as a single catastrophic unit.” This quote shows that the way that fossils and bones are deposited can show evidence of a worldwide flood. Through excavating and trying to find answers from historical artifacts, the research station is promoting the message of creation.

Each and every year I have greatly enjoyed attending this event. This year, I’m even more excited because I get to go, not only as a Christian who is eager to learn more about her Savior’s creation and the evidence behind it, but also as an intern with the News Letter Journal. While I’m there, I get to take photos and visit with the amazing people there, from the creation scientists who give their time to be there, to the people who put in hard work to excavate dinosaur bones and fossils.

While this event is exhilarating for me as a young Christian, I am positive that everyone, young and old alike, would enjoy this educational opportunity and encourage others to attend and discover the wealth of history beneath our feet in Weston County.