Different strokes for swimmers

The Dogie swim team got their feet wet against some big competition at the predominantly 4A Gillette Relays and Pentathlon last Friday and Saturday, and despite a considerable size disadvantage put up promising performances that should bode well as the season progresses.

The unique nature of each competition presented challenges that other meets throughout the season will not, so the squad went in with goals specific to each.

“For their first meet, I was happy with how it went,” head coach Doug Scribner nodded. “The highlight of the Relays was that we had no disqualifications. That’s huge because not only is it the first meet, but we are also doing so many different strokes that it can be pretty easy to do that.”