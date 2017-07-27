Diesel regs drive up our prices

Dear Editor,

Diesel engines are basically the backbone to the transportation industry, so why are they being so regulated?

Diesel engines should have less emission standards because they will last longer, have better fuel mileage, and have cheaper prices.

Everyone knows that the longer an engine lasts, the better. A longer lasting engine means more miles. Everyone thinks that diesels are dirty, nasty engines. Yes, they do blow black smoke, but they are built to last forever. One doesn’t see gasoline semis hauling big loads for many years.

“And while the system does indeed work to trap those unwanted particles, DPFs do become restricted over time and require cleaning so that they don’t completely clog up, impede exhaust flow or otherwise affect engine performance,” according to ‘Dealing with Diesel Emissions,’ written by Vanessa Atwell in 2016. DPFs and DEFs are supposed to help the car, but do not.

Getting the best fuel mileage is definitely something that everyone wants to do, but emissions are holding that back. According to Atwell, “Many newer diesel vehicles will go into ‘limp’ or ‘idle-only’ mode when a problem in the emission system is detected.”

This means that the vehicle will plug up until it is fixed. Also, if the emissions system gets plugged up, it will cause the engine to get bad fuel mileage. All told, the emission systems that are put on diesels can hurt the fuel mileage if a problem occurs.

Lastly, if the emissions on diesel engines were to be limited, the vehicles would be cheaper. An example of the expensive price would be on a 2014 diesel Jeep Grand Cherokee. The DEF injector for the exhaust is over $1,000 if it is damaged. Also, ‘Dealing with Diesel Emissions’ states that if the DEF system needs to be replaced, the tank needs to be drained, taken out, reinstalled, and road tested just because of an emissions system that could be taken out.

Imagine how much that whole process would cost. All in all, diesels would be cheaper if emissions were limited.

Diesel vehicles and engines are the most common in the line of duty, so why do they have so much emission control? Diesels should have less emission standards. Longer lasting engines, better fuel mileage, and cheaper prices are the good side effects of limiting the emission regulations on diesels.

—Jory McFarland

(Ed. note: The preceding letter was written for an assignment in Debb Proctor’s Freshmen English class. Please send any responses to this letter to editor@newslj.com)