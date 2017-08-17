Deranged reaction to Trump makes policy talk impossible

Dear Editor,

A tyrant?

I guess it was bound to happen. In last week’s lecture, (“We are forfeiting our greatest achievement,” News Letter Journal, August 10, 2017, page 2), Professor Baird finally drove his rhetorical scooter off the road and into a deep left-wing ditch.

Like many Democrats, it appears that he has succumbed to TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). TDS, a political virus much more virulent than BDS (Bush Derangement Syndrome), seems to cause political commentators to lose any sense of reality— and in this case historical perspective. Not once, but several times, the Professor referred to our President as a tyrant.

Now I understand that President Trump drives those left of the political center crazy. He is bombastic, poorly disciplined, and imprecise in his language; but that is no reason to join the linguistic madness.

I, and most NLJ readers, know tyrants— Caligula, Genghis Khan, Oliver Cromwell, Robespierre, Adolf Hitler, Josef Stalin. The list goes on and on.

Murderous rulers who relied on terror and killing to maintain their power. Is that Donald Trump?

How many U.S. citizens have been rounded up and summarily executed by order of the President. How many political opponents of the President have been jailed and tortured? Have any news outlets been silenced by a Presidential order? The answer is a deafening “No.”

And is he, like the Professor’s handy dictionary definition, “unrestrained by law or constitution?” He seemed pretty restrained to me when his healthcare bill died in the Senate last week.

I am not sure how to cure TDS, but there is no doubt in my mind that the good Professor needs to take a time-out and try to regain some political equilibrium.

Then, come back and let’s talk about the real impact of public policy on this great nation.

—Doug Jorrey, LTC (ret) USA