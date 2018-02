1943–2018

Delven Duane Brown passed away at home on Feb. 7, 2018. He was born in Dunn County, Wis.

Delvin moved to Wyoming in 1979, and worked as a logger until retirement.

He is preceded in death by four brothers, his parents, his son, Kelly Brown, and a daughter, Sheila Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Diane, and daughter, Holly, both of Newcastle; three sisters, all of Wisconsin; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.