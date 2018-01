Nov. 12, 1932–Dec. 19, 2017

Delfina Lydia Shockley peacefully passed away on Dec. 19, 2017. She had a wonderful life, full of teaching experiences, traveling and enjoying many family members and dear friends. She will be missed, but more so, remembered, for the love, learning and adventure she shared with so many for 85 years.

No memorial services or donation requests are planned.Her daughters, Robin, Sharon and Sheryl, hope people who knew Della will remember her with a smile.