DEADLINE APPROACHING FOR SECRETARY OF STATE APPLICATIONS

(February 21, 2018, Cheyenne) The deadline is approaching for people interested in being considered to fill the vacant Secretary of State position. Wyoming Republican Party Chairman W. Frank Eathorne said, “In order for the State Central Committee to consider an application, it must be received by the state party by 5:00 pm on Thursday, February 22, 2018.”

On February 9, Secretary of State Ed Murray resigned. In accordance with Wyoming Statute §22-18-111, the State Central Committee will select three persons to fill the vacancy, the names of whom will be forwarded to Governor Matthew H. Mead. The Governor will appoint of one of the three persons to become Wyoming’s next Secretary of State.

Applications must include a letter expressing interest in being considered for the office and a resume and/or any other information that the person wishes to have considered as a part of his or her application for the office. The application shall not exceed a total of 10 pages.

The State Central Committee will meet on February 24, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Little America in Cheyenne to consider the applications. Applicants will have the opportunity to address the group and answer questions. The meeting is open to the public.