Dear Editor,

I visited a friend who lives on Highway 450, and just off the road I saw a horrifying sight lying near the highway— a dead deer impaled by a highway reflector or post.

Later our son called to inform me that the deer was not impaled, but twisted around the post.

It was still a horrifying sight!

Who takes care of the carcasses beside the road? WYDOT? The Highway Patrol? Game & Fish?

Hopefully not little ol’ ladies.

—Gail Gray