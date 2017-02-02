Davis sentencing Monday

Bob Bonnar
NLJ Associate Publisher
The man who admitted to shooting Katy Coffee on June 3, 2011 will appear before District Court Judge Thomas Rumpke next Monday, February 6, for a sentencing hearing that was originally scheduled to be held on February 8.
Michael Davis pled guilty in Wyoming’s Sixth District Court on September 27 of last year to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting and death of Coffee in her home on the west end of Newcastle, but Rumpke withheld approval of the sentencing recommendation provided at that time because he wanted to first see the report of a pre-sentence investigation.