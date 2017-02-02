Davis sentencing Monday

Posted by Jess Yarnes on February 2nd, 2017

Bob Bonnar

NLJ Associate Publisher

The man who admitted to shooting Katy Coffee on June 3, 2011 will appear before District Court Judge Thomas Rumpke next Monday, February 6, for a sentencing hearing that was originally scheduled to be held on February 8.

Michael Davis pled guilty in Wyoming’s Sixth District Court on September 27 of last year to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting and death of Coffee in her home on the west end of Newcastle, but Rumpke withheld approval of the sentencing recommendation provided at that time because he wanted to first see the report of a pre-sentence investigation.

Posted in News Tags:
«
You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Twitter Delicious Facebook Digg Stumbleupon Favorites More
RSS FeedSubscribe to Our RSS feed!
Follow Us on Twitter!Follow Us on Twitter!
Powered by WordPress | Designed by: All Premium Themes Online. | Thanks to Top Bank Free Premium WordPress Themes, wordpress themes 2012 and Premium Themes