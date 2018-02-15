DANNY RAY DIXON

Sept. 14, 1959–Feb. 4, 2018

Danny R. Dixon, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 4, 2018, in Converse County, Wyo. He was born Sept. 14, 1959, in Newcastle, Wyo., to Max R. and Joy (Bray) Dixon.

He lived on the family ranch in Weston County. After graduating from Newcastle High School in 1977, he pursued a welding degree through Casper College. During high school, Danny was an active member of the FFA Chapter, and he continued to support the local chapter even later in life. Danny was also a member of the Quarter Horse Association.

Danny’s love for ranching was strong, and he not only worked on the family ranch, but also as a ranch hand for surrounding ranchers. He also worked in road construction, manufacturing, operated heavy equipment for Black Hawk Crane, and Peabody. His last position was hauling crude oil for Taylor Trucking Company.

Danny was a very generous person, who always thought of others before himself. He loved family get-togethers, and having the opportunity to visit with everyone. Danny loved playing cards, watching movies, and attending auctions. He also loved the outdoors, especially fishing. His true passion however, was working on his two ranches and also working with horses.

Danny was preceded in death by his father, Max Dixon; paternal grandparents, Clara (Wantz) Dixon and Art and Bernice Dixon; and maternal grandparents, Ileen Bray and Bert Bray.

He is survived by his mother, Joy Dixon; sister, Susie (Michael) Baty of Wasilla, Alaska; Stan (Tina) Dixon of Newcastle; Debbie Dixon of Newcastle; Randy (Mary) Dixon of Newcastle; one niece, Amity (Dixon) Davis; and seven nephews, Les Dixon, Ezra Baty, Elisha Baty, Jared Baty, Brandon Dixon, Michael Dixon, and Ryan Dixon; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life was held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 10, at the Weston County Event Center located at the Fairgrounds. Honorary pallbearers included all of his family and friends.

The family suggests memorials to the Newcastle High School FFA Chapter, 116 Casper Avenue, Newcastle, Wyo.