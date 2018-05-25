Danette F. Jones, 46, of Upton, Wyo., died May 19, 2018, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette, Wyo.

Danette was born Sept. 21, 1971, to Duane and Donna Alexander in Belle Fourche, S.D. She attended school in Osage, Wyo., and graduated from Upton High School. While in Osage she was a Brownie in the Girl Scouts.

She married Travis Kidd in 1990; they had two children, Kristi Kai and Kyle James. The couple later divorced.

In 1994, she married Jerry Jones and they had a son, Donnie Lee, and Jerry became a father to Kristi and Kyle.

Danette’s smile and laugh became quite a trademark for her. She was a bus driver for the school, a mine bus driver, substitute teacher and equipment operator for Black Thunder Coal Mine.

She is survived by her mother and step-father, Donna and Ed Hogue; her father and step-mother, Duane and Kelly Alexander; daughter, Kristi (Emily) Kidd; sons, Kyle (Regan) Kidd and Donnie Jones; grandmother, Nadine Slagle; her niece and nephew, Danae Piedra and Darion Alexander; step-sisters, Heidi Reeves and Ellen Locke; step-brothers, Mark, Donnie and Ryan Hogue and Tim and Jason Reeves; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Danette joins her only brother, Dustin, her grandparents, and Kristi and Kyle’s father, Travis, in Heaven.

Memorials will benefit the Ron Materi Foundation.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 24, at the Kitty Moats School in Osage. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapels of Sundance, Wyo., is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.