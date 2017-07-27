Dafoe helps take the Legion to new levels

Dressed in an American Legion t-shirt and hat, it’s easy to recognize Newcastle Legion Post 3 Commander Don Dafoe when he is out and about. It is with pride that he dons this apparel, and he has a purpose as well— to increase awareness of his beloved organization, and to reach out to veterans in order to offer the benefits that go along with being a member.

In his second year as commander, Dafoe was recently named Outstanding Post Commander for the state of Wyoming, and presented with a relatively massive traveling gavel. This award was conveyed upon him due to his impressive recruitment, which increased the Newcastle chapter’s membership by 33 percent over the last year. In addition, he was awarded with a 100 percent Honor Ribbon (for membership), a Certificate for Meritorious Service for being the first Post to obtain 100 percent membership for the year (achieved by May 31 of this year), and was previously awarded a Certificate of Appreciation from the Department of Wyoming for 100 percent membership in November of 2016.