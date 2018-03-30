Curley Pleads Nolo Contendere in Simple Assault Case

From Christopher G. Humphrey, Attorney for Charles Curley:

Charles Curley, the former Wyoming Republican Party Secretary accused of misdemeanor simple assault, has pled nolo contendere in Laramie County Circuit Court. Mr. Curley faced no time in jail. The case was brought following a Republican Party fundraiser in Cheyenne on February 23rd, 2018.

After consideration with his family and friends, Mr. Curley accepted an offer to pay a fine in lieu of going to trial. Mr. Curley considered the costs of litigation and the expense to Wyoming tax payers in accepting the plea agreement.

The phrase nolo contendere is a Latin legal term meaning, “I do not wish to contest.” As a result of Mr. Curley’s plea, there will be no trial in this matter.