Cultural site protection may get more focus in permitting

By Heather Richards

Casper Star-Tribune

Via Wyoming News Exchange

CASPER — When Matt Avery rides his horse along his cattle ranch in northern Wyoming, he mulls over the past.

To the north, he can see the rocky forehead of Devils Tower. In the Thunder Basin — to the south — wagon wheels once broke through the grasslands. And reclining against the eastern horizon are the Big Horn Mountains — where Crazy Horse acted as a decoy during Custer’s Last Stand in 1876.

Also passing through Avery’s eye line are county roads, subdivisions and oil wells. It’s oil development that’s brought the past and the present together in the Powder River Basin lately, and renewed an age-old conflict.

When a well is to be drilled on private land, but accesses federal minerals at some point down hole, it requires a federal permit. Because it is then considered a federal undertaking by the Bureau of Land Management, the agency has certain legal obligations regarding the point of origin — the private surface.

One of those is tribal consultation for potential Native American historical sites. Tribal officers consider themselves the only authority that can consider a rock formation’s relevance and the right to view these sites as an inter-government agreement. Ranchers are distrustful of federal agents detailing what’s on their land and don’t want to be forced to grant access to the 10 tribes that are most often tied to the sites in eastern Wyoming.

The rancher’s position has been heard in Washington, and the Bureau of Land Management is considering new guidance to deal with tribal consultations on private land where owners want to drill for oil and gas near historic sites. Those back in Wyoming are juggling a debate that is both sensitive and very old — the rights of ranchers, the rights of tribes and the influence of the federal government.

“I’m very protective of what’s on my place and these cultural sites are one of ‘em,” said Avery, who is also a Campbell County commissioner. “But I don’t want every Tom, Dick and Harry or every tribe coming onto my place and making it into some sort of visitors’ center.”

The trouble arose during the last few years as the price of oil rose. Drilling has advanced in the Powder River Basin, a multi-layered resource of oil and gas. Wells are drilled down into a formation and then out across it, sometimes passing through private, federal and state owned minerals on the way.

This practice has created a new challenge for federal land managers, said BLM State Director Mary Jo Rugwell.

“We have to issue an application for permit to drill for a company to drill for that federal mineral,” she said. “While we don’t have control of the surface, we do have to analyze what the impact our permit will have on the surface … we have an obligation to consult with the Native American tribes because tribal entities are sovereign.”

But their process, which may consider a well pad or an access road as a detriment to the integrity of a historic site, has frustrated ranchers.

The term “viewshed” started making the rounds from ranch to ranch. Those who wanted to drill and those whose properties sit near historic sites like the Pumpkin Buttes started asking —- whose viewshed is being protected on my property?

Some saw the issues as just concerning drilling. Others were told that they couldn’t built fences or do ranch work because of the viewshed impact.

Sen. Brian Boner, a rancher in Converse County with family ties to ranching in Lusk, Glenrock and near Douglas, brought the issue to state lawmakers during the interim session last summer.

Ranchers showed up to explain that the land was theirs and they had a right to decide if tribes could come and look at sites or not. Tribes showed up and said they needed to visit the sites in person to make decisions. And the Bureau of Land Management came, to listen and to explain that they had a certain obligation, but perhaps they hadn’t applied it uniformly across the state.

“The private landowners got the wrong idea that we would tell them what to do with their private surface without a fed undertaking,” said Rugwell, in a recent interview. “For some reason they had the sense that they couldn’t build a pole barn, they couldn’t put in a range improvement. That is completely untrue. Unless it’s a federal undertaking, it’s none of our business.”

There’s not much state senators and representatives can do about federal laws, but they do have access to those who can.

They started making calls.

It was a quiet night in Wright, June 6, nearly a year after the meeting last summer. The city hall was full: landowners and ranchers of the surrounding area, local county commissioners, the mayor of Wright, Makoche Wowapi — a tribal historic analysis business — and a host of employees from the Bureau of Land Management’s Casper and Buffalo field offices. Most people in the room, aside from the tribal members, called each other by first name.

The Bureau of Land Management has been trying to set the record straight in the Powder River Basin — and get their own practices in order. So it had invited Tim Mentz, of the Standing Rock Sioux and the first tribal historic preservation officer in the country, to come and talk about the federal laws and explain why they are important for native people.

Mentz is soft-spoken. He talked often with his hands held behind his back, two thin braids rocking on his chest as he moved.

“For most tribes, it’s been a struggle,” he said.

He showed pictures of a dug up gravesite where the bones of a small person were curled up next to a sewer pipe. His most exhaustive presentation involved drawings and pictures of rock formations, some in the Powder River Basin and some in North Dakota. There were elaborate stone patterns in the grass that in some cases archaeologists had overlooked.

In them, he traced the heads of two buffalo, their horns interlocked; circles of stones with openings to the west or the north that were used in coming of age ceremonies. Other groupings mirrored stars or marked a memorial for leaders. These were places of prayer, he said.

For a long time tribes kept practices, traditions and history secret. They had to protect it, but it wasn’t forgotten, he said.

Mentz stood before the crowd and shook his head. A tipi ring on a windy ridge, he asked, incredulous of a common explanation when rock circles are found in eastern Wyoming. Sites that sometimes are written off as insignificant by those who don’t know the culture. A circle of stones, a pattern of rocks may have a story, a religious practice, a history behind it, Mentz said.

Mentz was greeted with a number of polite thanks and questions from ranchers, much more genteel than their responses to the federal employees.

The ranchers were told that the information collected by the Bureau of Land Management’s analyses is confidential.

“I don’t trust that,” said Avery. “I’m sorry, but that’s where I come from.”

His fear, echoed by some others in the room, is that the sites would become some sort of public attraction, or that the agency would have information as sensitive to a rancher as his social security number and bank account — their ownership of the land.

“If I show somebody something that I know is on my place, is the federal government going to come in and say, ‘We’ve got to preserve this, we need access to this and we’re going to force access to it?’” Avery explained in an interview later.

If so, he has no intention of letting anyone know what’s on his land.

A number of ranchers said they protect the sites they find. Mentz said the same has been true in the Dakotas. Once he shows landowners what is lying in their fields, and explains it, most want it protected from development.

But he has to be there to see it to understand it, he said.

Many were still frustrated by the viewshed issue.

Rob Boner said his land is far from the public eye, far from public roads. Who is there to view it but he and his family, he asked.

The Bureau of Land Management hasn’t wavered on the viewshed issue. It’s one of the things they have to do and have done for many years, officials say.

However, the amount of work they do when the well is drilled on private land, into private minerals, and then into federal minerals somewhere down the line, is up for debate. Drilling has changed and the rules haven’t.

“It raises the question is the analysis or the responsibility exactly the same as it would be if they were drilling into fed minerals directly from a private surface location,” said Rugwell, the state director. “It would seem like some sort of change would be appropriate.”

Washington is devising guidance that should do just that. Wyoming BLM hasn’t seen a draft and doesn’t have a timeline, Rugwell said. But the amount of access tribes have to these sites may change.

The sun had set in Wright before the ranchers and Mentz had their say.

The blue light of the Wyoming summer night was clear enough to see for miles. Oil and gas sites stood out pale and skeletal against the sky and pronghorn danced. The roads cut across the hills, north towards Devils Tower, and south to the Thunder Basin grasslands.

Avery, a short, talkative man wearing a big hat, said he could see the history of the controversy underlying the debate of the night — the long history. But he worked most of his life to get the 3,000 acres that he runs cattle on.

“I understand the tribes and the Indians that used to run here — basically, their land was taken away from them,” he said. “I can’t change that.”