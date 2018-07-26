Crook County residents face Gillette council over water issue

By Patrick Filbin

Gillette News Record

Via Wyoming News Exhange

GILLETTE — A number of Crook County residents with worries about the Madison Pipeline water project came face-to-face with the Gillette City Council on Tuesday, responding to the city’s rejection of state money to continue the Gillette Regional Water Supply project.

They aired their grievances, but except for an occasional question for clarification, council members said nothing.

A seven-item proposal from state Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, that could move the two sides from a stalemate, also wasn’t discussed.

Last month, the council declined to sign an amendment to the Legislature’s Omnibus Water Bill pushed through by Driskill. The amendment would allow more Crook County access to Madison water, including for agricultural purposes, which the city objects to.

Matthew Wood, a landowner in Crook County and Driskill’s son-in-law, said dealing with the city has caused him headaches and that he and other landowners have felt disrespected by the city.

He told the council that the only reason a group of Crook County landowners reached out to their local politicians — Driskill and Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Crook/Weston counties — was because they weren’t making any progress trying to talk to city officials themselves.

“We got them involved because we felt as landowners we couldn’t get anywhere,” Wood said. “We feel like we were butting you guys against the wall. We’ve all done it. We were doing it alone to start with, but now we’ve kind of bound together.”

Janet Kanode, another landowner, wondered why the city couldn’t help pay for private water wells in the meantime while the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality continues to study why some some wells near the Madison dried up.

Gillette City Administrator Patrick Davidson said the city already has spent more than $1 million for additional testing and logging of wells after the DEQ stopped wells 11 and 12 from coming online.

The DEQ acted after complaints from area landowners about the city flushing and dumping water on the ground near their private wells.

Kanode asked Davidson if it would have been cheaper in the long run to pay for a new well for each affected landowner. While her wells did not go dry, she said she was speaking up for her neighbors. She estimated that each well would have cost the city about $40,000.

Davidson said finding the money to pay for those wells would be a problem for the city.

Dick Claar, former Moorcroft mayor, said that more than 10 years ago when Moorcroft tried to make a deal with Gillette to provide water to the Crook County town, Gillette priced the town out of a deal.

Claar said he sees the same kind of behavior happening today.

“I’m a little bit frustrated because I don’t think Moorcroft or Crook County has been given a fair shake on this one, and I’ll just say that up front,” he said.

In August, the Wyoming DEQ was notified about quantity and quality issues in four private domestic wells 18 miles northeast of Moorcroft.

According to a city report, several people from Crook County contacted the DEQ and enlisted help from Driskill “to sponsor a baseless claim that the acid fracking of wells 11 and 12 was the cause of the diminished water quality in several private wells in Crook County.”

The new Madison water pipeline project includes five wells in Crook County. Wells 11 and 12 were scheduled to come online this summer and wells 13, 14 and 15 were optimistically scheduled for next year.

In November, several Crook County residents sent a letter to the DEQ, the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office, the Wyoming Water Development Commission and the Wyoming State Land and Investment Board requesting the Madison project be shut down.

Specifically, the landowners didn’t want any more water being dumped on their property, referring to water discharge after acidizing cleanup, pump testing and other discharge activities.

On Dec. 1, the DEQ granted the request and halted the project, meaning that the progress on wells 11 and 12, which would have given the city access to an additional 4 million gallons of water a day, was stopped indefinitely.

During this year’s legislative session, Driskill proposed an amendment to the 2018 Omnibus Water Bill that said the state would give Gillette about $4.5 million for continued work on the Gillette Regional Water Supply project, as long as the city provides water for up to 200 residents in Crook County who could use it for domestic and agricultural purposes. They could use up to 1 million gallons each a year at a rate of 95 cents per thousand gallons. Gillette residents pay $3.95.

Driskill said he did that to get the city’s attention, hoping it would lead to a solution. Instead, the city decided to walk away from the $4.5 million because it believed the amendment was unfair to Gillette residents.

The biggest issue the city has with the amendment to the grant money is how it allows Crook County residents to use water for agriculture.

The state owns the water in Wyoming, and everyone who wants to use it needs to apply for a water right. The city of Gillette’s water rights to the Madison Formation are for municipal and domestic uses only, Gillette Utilities Director Mike Cole said.

If the city breaks those earlier grant agreements, it believes it will have to repay about $140 million it already has received from the Wyoming Water Development Commission to build the pipeline, Cole said.

The city has individual agreements in place with about six active customers in Crook County who receive water for municipal or domestic use, in line with the city’s water rights. Moorcroft is connected so it can receive city water if its own water system were to fail.

Driskill told the City Council on Tuesday that all he wants now is a solution. He asked the council what they were going to do now.

Davidson responded by saying that the city’s main priority is to get rid of the Driskill amendment during the next legislative session.

Driskill and Davidson spoke after the meeting for about 10 minutes, but Driskill said he didn’t want to comment on what was discussed.

Tuesday night’s meeting was the first time most of the Crook County residents have met with the city in a public forum.

Also attending the meeting were four Campbell County commissioners (Rusty Bell, Matt Avery, Micky Shober and Mark Christensen) and four other state elected officials (Reps. Timothy Hallinan, Bill Pownall, Roy Edwards and Eric Barlow).

Wood does not have one of the wells that were originally affected, Driskill said.

Like many landowners in the area, Wood has an eminent domain agreement with the city of Gillette that allows the city legally to use someone’s land for public use. In this case, it was to dig for and place the pipeline that runs through Crook County into Campbell County.

Wood asked the city if it is considering condemning the land to discharge water after the DEQ shut that practice down.

City Attorney Anthony Reyes said condemnation would be the city’s last resort if it couldn’t come to an agreement with landowners moving forward.

Zeke Zebroski is a member of the homeowners association for Rozet Ranchettes, one of the subdivisions that was scheduled to get money from the state to continue the Regional Extension project.

He said pH levels have been off in that subdivision for a couple of years and are at a point where the DEQ is testing the water every month.

“We’re right on the border of high fluoride levels,” Zebroski said. “We’ve crossed the line once.”

Zebroski, like the rest of the subdivision residents in the Freedom Hills, American Road, Meadow Springs, Fox Ridge and Buckskin subdivisions, thought they had it under control.

“We’re all set up and ready to go,” Zebroski said. “Where would we go from here?”

The question was met with a long silence. It’s the same question Driskill, the handful of Crook County landowners, hopeful customers of regional water and city officials are asking every day.

“That puts you in a very difficult situation,” Davidson said.

“Not just me,” Zebroski replied.