Cowgirl not offended by new Poke slogan

Dear Editor,

The recent controversy about the Cowboy slogan is ridiculous. It is a cinch that the world does need more cowboys. I am a proud graduate of the University of Wyoming, College of Agriculture and have never felt mistreated by the use of the word “Cowboy.”

Of course, when I graduated things were very different — there were still dinosaurs, lakes and palm trees here. Anyone who feels demeaned by this must have thin skin.

What annoys me is paying a Colorado outfit half a million dollars to come up with this.

Cowboy up or go sit in the pickup (or leave).

The world needs more cowboys, or at least more people with Cowboy ethics.

—Jean Harshbarger