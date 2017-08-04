Cover up or feel the sting

Abby Gray for NLJ

A combination produced by loads of rain early in the summer and hot, dry weather as summer progressed creates the perfect conditions for mosquitos to come out and rule the community. Although rain is generally beneficial, the amount Weston County received early— which has not fully dried up in certain locales— has made room for the pesky insects to become more annoying than usual.

“As a community, we can make sure we don’t see stagnant water. We’re seeing a lot of that because it’s been so dry. Everything is drying up, but there’s just enough for mosquitos to hatch out of those sources,” Weston County Public Health Nurse Lori Bickford noted.

Mosquitos may be annoying little creatures, but that is not their only downfall. The insects also carry diseases which can be deadly to humans as well as animals.