Courthouse may start taking credit cards

Alexis Barker
NLJ Reporter
The Weston County Commissioners are considering allowing the use of credit cards to pay for fees and taxes at the courthouse after hearing from county officials that an inability to use cards to pay taxes or buy titles is probably one of the most consistent complaints heard from county residents.
“I see the value in it. I hear a lot of people want to be able to pay with a credit card at the counter or online, sometimes calling from a distance. I have to tell them ‘No.’ I also have residents in Weston County that go elsewhere to do business so that they can use their credit card. They are willing to go to Crook County for services they need in the way they are accustomed to doing so. There is no way to calculate the lost revenue. We would be offering them something to entice them to stay and do business,” County Clerk Jill Sellers said at the commissioner’s January 3 meeting.