Court won’t suspend Haynes’ governor run

By Katie Kull

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Via Wyoming News Exchange

CHEYENNE — Taylor Haynes will remain on the Republican gubernatorial ballot for the time being, despite legal action from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office over questions of his eligibility.

Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell on Friday denied the state’s request to remove Haynes from the ballot and expedite court proceedings prior to the Aug. 21 primary election.

But Campbell did not make a determination about whether Haynes was eligible or whether the secretary of state could police eligibility after ballots had been certified and printed.

Those questions could be considered at a later date.

Haynes’ residency came into question earlier this year when the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office received an anonymous tip alleging that Haynes was living on the Colorado side of his ranch that straddles Wyoming’s southern border.

The Secretary of State’s Office then filed court documents through the Wyoming attorney general, asking a Laramie County district judge to issue an injunction. That ruling would have effectively required Haynes to withdraw his candidacy.

But Campbell wasn’t convinced that “fixing it now,” the suggestion of the state’s attorneys, would be better than letting it play out in the courts.

“Certainly, post-election litigation, or action by the canvassing board, loom as serious potential consequences; but litigation is already underway here and unresolved,” the judge said. “… potential harm is already in play, as voting on an absentee basis has been underway for weeks.”

And Campbell wrote that speeding the court process along would impede Haynes’ rights to a fair trial.

“It is impractical and unfair to (Haynes) to bypass the Wyoming Rules of Civil Procedure entirely and compress the litigation process into less than a three-week period,” Campbell wrote.

Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan said he was still “hopeful” that the court will address the question of eligibility and the secretary of state’s authority at a later date.

In an argument Wednesday, Haynes’ attorney, Michael Pearce, argued that the court should give the voters and Haynes the opportunity to let the election run its course.

Buchanan questioned Haynes’ desire to drag the matter out further.

“I am surprised that Dr. Haynes unequivocally would not agree to an expedited hearing as a way to guarantee the swift resolution of this matter before the primary election,” he wrote.

In a prepared statement, Haynes applauded the court’s ruling, saying he was vindicated against a “politically motivated attack.” He cited Buchanan’s former position as campaign adviser for Republican gubernatorial candidate Harriet Hageman.

Haynes alluded to the fact that the eligibility conversation could’ve cost him ballots during early voting.

“Our supporters who understood this was a politically motivated attack have stuck with us during this process, but unfortunately some people may have been confused by reports and cast early votes for a different candidate,” he wrote.

In his order, Campbell also vacated a hearing set for Tuesday.

He will consider their other requests after “consultation with both parties,” he wrote.